First, Second Generation Latinas Write Book To Share Key To Real Estate Success

A group of Latina women from the Chicago area are now sharing a special bond, thanks to a unique opportunity. The women, who are first and second generation Latinas, were invited to write a book about what it takes to be successful in the Real Estate industry.

"It was something that came unexpectedly," said Danica Matos, a real estate agent with Compass in Chicago, who grew up in Humboldt Park.

Matos is one of 15 women who contributed to the book called "Latinas in Real Estate." The majority of them never imagined they'd help write a book, since they felt it was not their expertise.

"I just said yes without really knowing what I signed up for," said Tanya Diaz, another Chicagoan of Puerto Rican heritage, who owns Main Event Real Estate Group.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's a decision they do not regret. Matos and Diaz said the invite came from Maggie Antillon, a managing broker from Chicago.

"A lot of our stories are very different but very similar at the same time," said Antillon. "Most of us are first generation Latinas trying to figure it out all on our own."

Antillon, who grew up in Chicago and was raised by Mexican immigrants, said she wasn't sure how many women would say yes to the opportunity. But she was motivated by someone she considers a mentor to give it a shot.

"I had this amazing opportunity with Jackie Camacho-Ruiz and Fig Factor Media," said Antillon. "She is the author of 33 books including a series called 'Today's Inspired Latina.' I had the honor of being a part of volume 9 and from that volume, I had the honor of being asked to write the anthology book of 'Latinas in Real Estate.'"

Each of the 15 women have a chapter in which they share their journey and how their Hispanic heritage and experiences have played a role in their career.

"It's just about overcoming the challenges that you face on a daily basis," said Tanya Diaz, who on top of being a business owner is a proud wife and mother.

"The book is written by Latina women but I really believe it can inspire anyone, any walk of life," said Matos, adding that all the authors have formed a special bond and are like family. "We root each other on, celebrate each other's successes and are there for each other's failures."

The women said it wasn't easy putting their own experiences in writing, but they are embracing what they've learned not only from themselves but, also, from each other.

"Writing a book challenges you to the core," said Diaz. "You find out so much about yourself. … You’re just really digging deep."

"I want to make sure people know you can do whatever it is you want in this great country we live in and to take all the opportunities given to us," said Antillon.