Gutierrez to Announce He Won't Seek Re-Election: Sources

NBC 5 has learned Congressman Luis Gutierrez will announce Tuesday he is not running for re-election after 24 years on Capitol Hill, sources say. Guitterez telephoned key democratic leaders late this afternoon to let them know of his plans. Calls to Guitterez tonight have not been returned.

Already printing petitions Monday night-- to begin the process of getting signatures before next Monday's deadline -- is Cook County Commissioner Jesus Chuy Garcia. Ald. Carlos Ramirez Rosa is considering a congressional race. This will also leave an opening on the county board should Garcia opt for Guitterez's seat.

Those interested in running for Guittierez's seat: Chuy Garcia, Ald. Carlos Ramirez Rosa and Ald. Joe Moreno and Ald. George Cardenas.

With the opening at County Board -- should Garcia run for Congress -- Ald. Rick Munoz is interested in Garcia's seat.

Insiders say the discussions of Guitterez's retirement started over the weekend. Very few knew, but started mobilizing those who might be interested in running to replace Guiterez. Whoever runs needs 862 signatures by next Monday, but candidates usually come with double what's needed.

Before his congressional career, Gutierrez served as the 26th ward alderman and was a close adviser to Mayor Harold Washington. He has been a leading voice for immigration reform as well as hurricane relief for Puerto Rico.

Garcia will have his petitions to replace Guitterez in Congress, as will Moreno, sources say.

The Gutierrez announcement, in which sources say the congressman will endorse Garcia, is expected at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Gutierrez handed in all of his petitions Monday but at the same time informed Mayor Rahm Emanuel of his decision not to run, a source familiar with the the matter told NBC 5.