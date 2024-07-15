NOTE: Live coverage of the RNC will appear in the player above as it becomes available. See below for timing.

With the Republican National Convention underway in Milwaukee, former President Donald Trump has still not revealed his running mate for the 2024 presidential race, but an announcement is expected soon.

In fact, one could come as early as Monday.

After speaking with the former president, Fox News reported Trump was planning to announce his pick later Monday.

"He did confirm that he's going to make a VP choice today," Fox's Bret Baier reported just hours before the first day of the Republican National Convention was set to begin.

Trump also reportedly told Baier, "there's other surprises to come."

It’s largely believed that there are four leading candidates for the role: Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Most recently, Trump indicated, as NBC News reported, that his short list included Rubio, Vance and Burgum, but he also noted that Scott has been "fierce and great" during a recent television appearance.

Vance, Rubio and Burgum are scheduled to speak to Republican delegates at some point this week, according to event organizers. And per tradition, the person Trump selects as his vice-presidential running mate is expected to give an address Wednesday night.

Trump had mused that he'd love to withhold his pick until the convention begins.

Trump told reporters last month that he already made his decision.

Trump's choice would likely become the immediate front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination four years from now if Trump were to win a second term, the constitutional limit. But that No. 2 will be under immense pressure from Trump and his allies to show loyalty at all times.

Trump turned on his first vice president, Mike Pence, after Pence rebuffed his boss’ efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, based on false theories promoted by the then-president after his loss to Biden.

Pence has declined to endorse Trump this time around.

Trump has said his top consideration for a vice president is whether someone is qualified to take over as commander in chief.

Here's a look at some of the names discussed most:

J.D. Vance

Swept to national prominence by his bestselling memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” Vance has held office for less than two years. But during his short time in the Senate, the former venture capitalist from Ohio has established himself as one of the fiercest defenders of Trump's “Make America Great Again” agenda, especially when it comes to foreign policy, trade and immigration.

Despite his early criticism of Trump, Vance has become personally close with the former president and his son Donald Trump Jr., who has talked up the senator. Vance has become a fixture of the conservative media circuit, frequently spars with reporters on Capitol Hill and has appeared with Trump at recent fundraisers and at court.

At 39, Vance, would inject some millennial energy into a race that features an 81-year-old (Biden) and a 78-year-old (Trump) at the top of the major parties' tickets. And a debate with Harris would certainly be heated.

But will Trump be able to get over Vance's record of past insults, which he mentions still?

In 2016, Vance was one of Trump's fiercest critics, casting the then-reality TV star as “a total fraud" and “moral disaster” and calling him “America’s Hitler."

Vance has said he was proved wrong by Trump’s performance in office and the senator now castigates the liberals who made his book a bestseller as they sought a window into understanding Trumpism.

Doug Burgum

Trump likes rich people. North Dakota's two-term governor is most definitely rich.

Before his time as governor, Burgum led a software company that was acquired by Microsoft for more than $1 billion. He also has worked in real estate development and venture capital and spent millions on his own White House bid.

Burgum had initially run against Trump for the 2024 nomination, but the little-known governor from a sparsely-populated state gained little traction. When Burgum dropped his bid, he quickly endorsed the former president. Since then, Burgum has become one of Trump’s most visible defenders, appearing frequently on television, joining him at fundraisers, and traveling to New York for Trump's criminal trial.

But more than that, Trump and Burgum have hit it off personally.

Burgum and his wife, Kathryn, are said to get along especially well with Trump and his team — the kind of rapport that has particular currency in Trump's orbit. It does not hurt that Trump thinks Burgum looks the part — a “central casting” pick.

Selecting Burgum would, in some ways, echo Pence: a staid, uncontroversial governor with lesser national name recognition. Burgum, 67, would be unlikely to compete with Trump for the spotlight or to immediately overshadow him with 2028 talk.

Burgum also brings money and rich friends to the table.

But does the Republican Party want two older white guys atop the ticket?

Marco Rubio

If picking Vance would excite Trump's base, choosing the Florida senator might expand the ticket's appeal, particularly among deep-pocketed donors and more establishment-minded and moderate Republicans turned off by Trump's rhetoric and extremism.

Rubio, once seen as a GOP hotshot, is now a well-respected voice on foreign policy and national security issues in his party. The son of Cuban immigrants, he speaks Spanish and could help Trump win over the Hispanic voters that his campaign is eagerly courting.

Rubio is also seen as a skilled debater who could hold his own against Harris.

Running alongside Trump might once have seemed unlikely possibility, given that the two were bitter rivals in 2016 for the GOP nomination and viciously attacked one another. Trump belittled Rubio as “Little Marco,” mocked him for drinking water during speeches and called him a “nervous basket case," who was “disgusting." Rubio said Trump was a “con man” who tried to “swindle” the Republican Party and Rubio tried to question Trump's manhood.

“You know what they say about men with small hands,” Rubio quipped at one point during that campaign.

But then there is Rubio’s Florida "problem,” as Trump has called it.

The Constitution says two candidates from the same state cannot run as president and vice president, meaning Rubio would need to change his residency — something he is reportedly willing to do.

But does he really want the job? Rubio has been noticeably less present, publicly, than some of the others vying to be Trump's No. 2 and did not appear with Trump at his criminal trial.

Tim Scott

The only Black Republican in the Senate, the South Carolinian would bring racial and stylistic diversity to the GOP ticket as well as a preacher's touch. The self-described “born-again believer” often quotes Scripture in political speeches that often reach a crescendo of call-and-response.

Scott and Trump worked closely together while Trump was in the White House on a host of policy issues, including Trump's tax cuts, opportunity zones, and criminal justice reform legislation.

Though Scott ran against Trump for the nomination this year, the senator largely declined to criticize the former president. After failing to gain traction despite millions spent on his behalf by high-profile donors, Scott endorsed Trump over fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley, Trump's U.N. ambassador, and immediately began enthusiastically campaigning across New Hampshire and South Carolina on Trump's behalf.

He continues to make frequent appearances on television and recently launched a $14 million campaign to win over minority voters in seven key swing states.

Trump has often joked that Scott has made a far better surrogate than he did a candidate.

But that has also raised questions about how Scott might perform on a debate stage with Harris later this year.

What to know about the RNC

The 2024 Republican National Convention will take place July 15-18 at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

This will mark the first time Milwaukee has hosted the Republican National Convention, and actually marks the second consecutive election cycle where the city was involved in the convention season.

The city had been chosen to host the 2020 convention, but due to the COIVD pandemic most of the event was held in a remote fashion.

Hosting the 2024 RNC will make Milwaukee one of 18 cities to host both the Democratic and Republican conventions.

RNC speaker schedule

All four of the potential VP candidates will be given speaking slots during the convention, with everything culminating when Trump addresses the convention on Thursday.

Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump will both speak, as will his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, currently co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

Trump’s former presidential rivals are all expected to speak, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson have also secured speaking slots.

How can you watch the RNC live?

The NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel will deliver a daily live feed of the RNC’s primetime keynote speakers (July 15-18). In addition, viewers can also access expanded convention coverage via NBCChicago.com, TelemundoChicago.com and their respective mobile apps. (Watch live in the player above)

On Wednesday (July 17) and Thursday (July 18) beginning at 8 p.m. CT, NBC 5 Chicago will carry NBC News’ live primetime event coverage featuring the evenings’ highlighted keynote speakers, interviews with prominent politicians and undecided voters, along with a look ahead to next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago and November’s eagerly-awaited presidential election.