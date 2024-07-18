Who is speaking at the RNC tonight? Full speaker list and schedule

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel

The 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee will see a highly anticipated address from former President Donald Trump Thursday, who will be speaking publicly for the first time since he was attacked over the weekend. But that won't be the only big name making remarks on the final day of the RNC.

Trump, who just five days ago survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, will address the nation and lay out his argument for why he should be given a second term in the White House.

Other notable speakers on the list include Hulk Hogan, Eric Trump and a performance from Kid Rock.

The theme of Thursday’s final day will be “Make America Great Once Again,” with Trump laying out what his campaign calls his vision for “a new golden age for America.”

The final day of the RNC comes after three days of notable speeches and performances, including most recently by Trump's newly announced running mate, JD Vance.

Here's what to expect:

What time will the RNC start on Thursday?

According to the GOP’s schedule, festivities are expected to get underway at approximately 5:45 p.m. CT, with Trump’s speech scheduled to begin at 9:09 p.m. CT.

Who will speak at the convention?

In addition to Trump, a number of big names and performers are expected to take the stage Thursday.

His son Eric Trump is also expected to address the convention on Thursday night, along with celebrity appearances from Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock and more.

The former president is expected to be introduced by Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also expected to speak during the convention’s final day.

Here's the full speaker list and schedule:

SESSION TIME: 5:32 PM -10:31 PM CT

5:44PM – VIDEO

5:58PM – Senator Steve Daines (MT), Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee

6:02PM – Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-09), Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee

6:13PM – Diane Hendricks, Co-Founder of ABC Supply

6:25PM – Diane Evans

6:29PM – Linda McMahon, 25th Administrator of the Small Business Administration

6:33PM – VIDEO

6:34PM – Mike Pompeo, 70th United States Secretary of State

6:39PM – Pastor Lorenzo Sewell

6:51PM – John Nieporte - Head Golf Pro, Trump International.

6:55PM – Zach WitkoY, Son of Steve Witko

6:58PM – Steve WitkoY, Businessman and Developer

7:28PM – Tucker Carlson - Founder, Tucker Carlson Network

7:40PM – Carrie Ruiz - Golf General Manager, Trump National Doral

7:43PM – VIDEO

7:54PM – Hulk Hogan, Professional Entertainer and Wrestler

8:02PM – Annette Albright - Former School Teacher & Corrections O`icer

8:12PM – Franklin Graham – President and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

8:32PM – VIDEO

8:35PM – Eric Trump

8:52PM – VIDEO

8:53PM – Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship

9:09PM – President Donald J. Trump

10:17PM Christopher Maccio, Opera Singer

(NOTE: Kid Rock is expected to perform at 9:03 p.m.)

Donald Trump Jr. directed his full ire at the administration of President Joe Biden, saying the Democratic party has lost respectability and that his father’s policies can restore the country to full power.

What is the theme for Thursday?

According to the campaign, the theme will be “Make America Great Once Again,” a play on the campaign slogan Trump has used in each of the last three presidential elections.

Trump is expected to expand on the party’s proposed policies on border security, with Trump promising extensive deportations of undocumented immigrants if he is elected to the White House. The former president has also promised to resume construction on a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

He has also pledged to enact tariffs on foreign goods to aid American companies in the world economic market, and to pursue tougher foreign policy initiatives to deter aggression abroad by countries like Iran.

He also has extensively discussed strengthening American support of Israel in their conflict with Hamas, while his running mate JD Vance has spoken out against continued financial support for Ukraine in their war against Russia.

How can you watch speeches live?

