What to expect on Day 4 of the RNC, including speakers, timing and more

The 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee will wrap up on Thursday night, and former President Donald Trump will take center stage on the final night of the RNC.

Trump, who just five days ago survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, will address the nation for the first time since that shooting, and will lay out his argument for why he should be given a second term in the White House.

The theme of Thursday’s final day will be “Make America Great Once Again,” with Trump laying out what his campaign calls his vision for “a new golden age for America.”

Here’s what we could see on Thursday.

What time will the RNC start on Thursday?

According to the GOP’s schedule, festivities are expected to get underway at approximately 5:45 p.m. CT, with Trump’s speech likely running until at least 10:30 p.m.

Who will speak at the convention?

While the RNC has been releasing schedules at the beginning of each session day, several big names are expected to take the stage Thursday.

In addition to former President Trump, his son Eric Trump is also expected to address the convention on Thursday night.

The former president is expected to be introduced by Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also expected to speak during the convention’s final day.

Donald Trump Jr. directed his full ire at the administration of President Joe Biden, saying the Democratic party has lost respectability and that his father’s policies can restore the country to full power.

What is the theme for Thursday?

According to the campaign, the theme will be “Make America Great Once Again,” a play on the campaign slogan Trump has used in each of the last three presidential elections.

Trump is expected to expand on the party’s proposed policies on border security, with Trump promising extensive deportations of undocumented immigrants if he is elected to the White House. The former president has also promised to resume construction on a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

He has also pledged to enact tariffs on foreign goods to aid American companies in the world economic market, and to pursue tougher foreign policy initiatives to deter aggression abroad by countries like Iran.

He also has extensively discussed strengthening American support of Israel in their conflict with Hamas, while his running mate JD Vance has spoken out against continued financial support for Ukraine in their war against Russia.

How can you watch speeches live?

