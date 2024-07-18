Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel

Donald Trump will take the stage for the final day of the Republican National Convention to accept his party's nomination again and give his first speech since an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump's address will conclude the four-day convention in Milwaukee. He appeared each of the first three days with a white bandage on his ear, covering a wound he sustained in the Saturday shooting.

His moment of survival took center stage at the convention. Speakers and delegates have repeatedly chanted “Fight, fight, fight!” in homage to Trump's words as he got to his feet and pumped his fist after Secret Service agents killed the gunman. And some of his supporters have started sporting their own makeshift bandages on the convention floor.

The theme of Thursday’s final day will be “Make America Great Once Again,” with Trump laying out what his campaign calls his vision for “a new golden age for America.”

The final day of the RNC comes after three days of notable speeches and performances, including most recently by Trump's newly announced running mate, JD Vance.

Here's what to expect:

What time will Trump speak at the RNC?

According to the GOP’s schedule, festivities are expected to get underway at approximately 5:45 p.m. CT, with Trump’s speech scheduled to begin at 9:09 p.m. CT.

How can you watch live?

Who else will speak at the convention?

In addition to Trump, a number of big names and performers are expected to take the stage Thursday.

His son Eric Trump is also expected to address the convention on Thursday night, along with celebrity appearances from Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock and more.

The former president is expected to be introduced by Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also expected to speak during the convention’s final day.

Here's the full speaker list and schedule:

Donald Trump Jr. directed his full ire at the administration of President Joe Biden, saying the Democratic party has lost respectability and that his father’s policies can restore the country to full power.

What is the theme for Thursday?

According to the campaign, the theme will be “Make America Great Once Again,” a play on the campaign slogan Trump has used in each of the last three presidential elections.

Trump is expected to expand on the party’s proposed policies on border security, with Trump promising extensive deportations of undocumented immigrants if he is elected to the White House. The former president has also promised to resume construction on a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

He has also pledged to enact tariffs on foreign goods to aid American companies in the world economic market, and to pursue tougher foreign policy initiatives to deter aggression abroad by countries like Iran.

He also has extensively discussed strengthening American support of Israel in their conflict with Hamas, while his running mate JD Vance has spoken out against continued financial support for Ukraine in their war against Russia.