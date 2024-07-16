What do Illinois Republicans think of Trump running mate JD Vance?

The first day of the Republican National Convention brought the news GOP voters across the country were waiting to hear: Former President Donald Trump has chosen a running mate.

Monday afternoon played out like an episode of Trump's show "The Apprentice." One by one, the finalists Marco Rubio and Doug Burgum revealed they received phone calls that they were not the choice. Then, on social media, Trump announced Ohio Sen. JD Vance would be the presidential candidate.

Illinois delegates reacted to the news from the floor of the convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Some expressed surprise at the choice, but all of them said they will support the ticket.

"That's somebody that we can get behind. He has a lot of the traits of loyalty, a determination and the ability to be president on Day 1, should that be called to action," said former Cook County GOP Chairman Aaron Del Mar.

At 39 years old, Vance was a never-Trump when he ran for the U.S. Senate 18 months ago but later changed that view. A self-made success from working-class roots, Vance is a Marine veteran who went to Yale Law School and wrote a bestselling autobiography.

"I think him coming from a swing state is going to be key. It's going to bring in more electoral votes. I think he brings a lot of energy to the ticket. I'm very excited by the pick," said Mark Hosty, the state central committeeman for the 7th Congressional District for the Republican Party of Illinois.

Michael Allen, associate professor of history at Northwestern University, said historically, the role of a running mate was to create balance between various versions of the political party. He said Trump likely is trying to strike a similar balance in choosing Vance.

"[Trump] sent the message that he is appealing to the sort of white working class voter that JD Vance very much stands for. But he is, I think, also marking a generational succession because Vance is so much younger than Trump is and, for that matter, than Biden," Allen said.

But those weren't the only factors that likely played a role in the choice, Allen noted.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Most important to Donald Trump is personal loyalty, and he's shown that in so many different ways. JD Vance emerged into politics as a critic of Donald Trump, but since running for Senate with Trump's endorsement in 2022, he's been a fairly fierce defender of Donald Trump," Allen said.

Demetra DeMonte, the Republican national committeewoman for Illinois and the vice chair of the Republican National Committee, said she was expecting to see a governor as Trump's running mate, but she believes Vance is a "good man."

"I have to say I'm a little surprised, then again I'm not surprised. He's young, energetic, a whiz on technology," DeMonte said.

Peter Kopsaftis, a delegate from Barrington Township, also expressed surprise over the VP pick.

"I thought maybe it was Tim Scott. However, I'm being told now that JD Vance has a very good record. I haven't seen it yet, but I understand that he may be a good choice, as good as Tim Scott," Kopsaftis said.