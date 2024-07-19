2024 RNC Milwaukee

Watch: Hulk Hogan rips off shirt, says Trump supporters ready to ‘run wild'

Hogan praised Trump as a "gladiator" and said he was equipped to "clean up" America

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan addressed the Republican National Convention in his own signature style, peppering in some of his famed catchphrases and even ripping off his shirt in vintage “Hulkamania” style.

Hogan, who came out to the strains of his theme song “Real American,” called former President Donald Trump a “gladiator,” and described him and vice presidential nominee JD Vance a formidable “tag team,” borrowing consistently from his wrestling background.

Then, in quintessential Hulk Hogan style, he ripped open his shirt to reveal a “Trump-Vance 2024” t-shirt.

“All the real Americans are going to be named Trumpites. Because all the Trumpites are going to be running wild for four years,” he said.

Hogan later said that only Trump could “clean this up” when talking about the U.S., and said he’s known the former president for more than 30 years.

Hogan’s connections to the Republican party run deep, with GOP megadonor Peter Thiel having bankrolled the wrestler’s lawsuit against Gawker after the publication published a sex tape that depicted him using racist language.

Hogan won the lawsuit, and Gawker was forced to declare bankruptcy.

Thiel has been a strong supporter of Trump, and also helped fund Vance’s Senate campaign in 2022 after having given him a job at his investment firm after he had graduated from Yale law school.

