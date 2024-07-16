Trump made a big entrance at the RNC, but he has yet to speak. Here's when he's expected to deliver his speech

NOTE: Live coverage of the RNC will appear in the player above as it is available

Former President Donald Trump will speak publicly at the Republican National Convention this week, but it won't happen right away.

In fact, it will be one of the final major moments of the four-day convention, marking his first address since being targeted in an attempted assassination at a campaign event over the weekend.

Trump, who arrived in Wisconsin Sunday, is slated to address the convention Thursday, though he could make other appearances throughout the week.

Trump energized the crowd Monday night by entering the arena with a bandage on his right ear after being injured during an assassination attempt Saturday. Expect more speakers Tuesday to mention what they described as the former president's strength and resilience after the shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania.

The attack on Trump has put a heightened focus on safety and security of the event.

Trump was injured Saturday when a gunman opened fire during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, with one person killed and two others seriously hurt in the act of violence.

The former president said in a social media post that he was going to delay his trip by two days because of the attempted assassination “but have just decided that I cannot allow a ‘shooter,’ or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else.”

The convention began with a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting and their families.

Trump's keynote address will punctuate days of what is typically party pageantry, political speeches and policy platforms.

The list of speakers for the four-day convention include several members of Trump's family, celebrity guests and his now-running mate JD Vance.

Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump will both speak, as will his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, currently co-chair of the Republican National Committee are on the speaker list, along with Trump’s former presidential rivals Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson have also secured speaking slots.

While Trump is not expected to speak on Tuesday, here's a list of who is.

How can I watch the 2024 RNC?

All five floor sessions of the Republican National Convention will be livestreamed on NBC Chicago’s website and mobile app, and in the player above. Speeches will also be available on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.

Viewers can also expect to see expanded convention coverage via Telemundo Chicago and the Telemundo Chicago app.

Streaming times include (all times Central):

Monday: 12:50 p.m.-4:41 p.m., 6-10 p.m. CT

Tuesday: 5-10 p.m. CT

Wednesday: 6-10 p.m. CT

Thursday: 6-10 p.m. CT