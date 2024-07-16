Sen. Tim Scott says America ‘isn't a racist country,' blasts Chicago leadership over violence

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott blasted the city of Chicago and its leadership during Monday’s Republican National Convention, saying that educational failures and gun violence are occurring there because of Democratic Party control.

“America isn’t a racist country,” he said during his address. “If you are looking for racism today, you find it in cities run by Democrats. Look on the South Side of Chicago. Poor Black kids, trapped in failing schools. Thousands shot every single year, including one of my former interns.”

According to CBS News, DaQuawn Bruce was struck by a stray bullet shortly after his internship with Scott ended in Aug. 2018. He had to relearn to walk after the bullet fractured his pelvis, and GoFundMe efforts were raised to help fund his recovery.

Scott’s reference to gun violence in Chicago comes as the city sees reductions in murder, sexual assault, motor vehicle theft and overall shootings over 2023 numbers.

According to the latest data from Chicago police, shooting incidents are down 3% year-over-year, and are down 27% from high levels experienced in 2021. Murders are also down 8% year-over-year, and down 22% since 2021.

According to statistics compiled by Statista, Illinois has reported 14.4 gun deaths per 100,000 residents this year. Mississippi currently has the highest rate in the nation at 29.7 deaths per 100,000 residents, while Scott’s state of South Carolina is ninth in the nation, with 21.3 deaths per 100,000 residents.

Scott went on to argue that the values of Trump and the Republican party could bring new hope to cities across the U.S.

“There’s good news: it’s conservative values that restore hope. It’s Republican policies that lift people up,” he said.

Scott was one of four finalists Trump considered to be his running mate before Ohio Sen. JD Vance was chosen as the nominee on Monday.