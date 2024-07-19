Russell Brand, Hulk Hogan, Jason Aldean: Celebrities at the RNC in Milwaukee

The Republican National Convention saw plenty of big names both on the stage and in the stands, bringing celebrities like Jason Aldean, Hulk Hogan, Jason Aldean and more to Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum.

Over the four-day convention, celebrities joined Republican politicians, some delivering remarks to the crowd, others sitting in the stands as they threw their support behind former President Donald Trump.

Here's a roundup of some of the celebrity sightings at the RNC in Milwaukee:

Amber Rose

On Monday night, model and rapper Amber Rose took the stage to explain her decision to support Donald Trump after opposing him in 2016.

Savannah Chrisley

Former reality TV star Savannah Chrisley made a celebrity guest appearance at the RNC Tuesday, delivering a speech about the justice system as both of her parents sit behind bars.

Lee Greenwood

Lee Greenwood teamed up with the band Sixwire for a performance on Day 2 of the RNC. Greenwood introduced Trump at the convention.

Russell Brand

British omedian and actor Russell Brand was seen in the audience as he attended the fourth day of the convention. Brand, who made headlines in 2023 when he was accused of multiple sexual assault offenses, promoted exclusive live interviews from the venue on his social media channels.

Jason Aldean

Country singer Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, were seen sitting next to Trump on the fourth day of the RNC.

Hulk Hogan

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan addressed the Republican National Convention in his own signature style, peppering in some of his famed catchphrases and even ripping off his shirt in vintage “Hulkamania” style.

