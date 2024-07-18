RNC live updates: Trump to address nation, with Kid Rock expected to perform

What to Know Former President Trump’s remarks are his first since an assassination attempt Wednesday

Musician Kid Rock, wrestler Hulk Hogan among those included in Thursday’s program

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel

Former President Donald Trump has been the subject of plenty of speeches during the Republican National Convention this week, but he’ll take center stage himself on Thursday night.

Trump will be joined by a fascinating group of speakers and performers, with musician Kid Rock expected to hit the stage prior to the former president’s address.

Wrestler Hulk Hogan will also address the crowd, as will Eric Trump, according to RNC officials.

Here are the latest updates.