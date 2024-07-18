2024 RNC Milwaukee
RNC live updates: Trump to address nation, with Kid Rock expected to perform

UFC CEO Dana White is expected to introduce the former president to cap off the evening

By NBC Chicago Staff

Former President Donald Trump has been the subject of plenty of speeches during the Republican National Convention this week, but he’ll take center stage himself on Thursday night.

Trump will be joined by a fascinating group of speakers and performers, with musician Kid Rock expected to hit the stage prior to the former president’s address.

Wrestler Hulk Hogan will also address the crowd, as will Eric Trump, according to RNC officials.

Here are the latest updates.

2024 RNC Milwaukee
