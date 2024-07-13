RNC speaker schedule remains unknown, but some names are emerging

The official Republican National Convention speaker schedule is largely being kept under wraps in the leadup to the event in Milwaukee next week, but several high-profile names have reportedly landed slots on the speaking program.

That list includes former President Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, among others.

The full schedule of events on the convention’s website does not include speaker names, but sessions on the floor will take place each night between Monday and Thursday, leaving plenty of opportunities for televised addresses.

Here are the reported speakers so far:

-Indiana Rep. Jim Banks expected to speak at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the RNC, according to reports from the Indiana Capital Chronicle. The representative also reposted the news story on his social media accounts.

Banks is the Republican nominee for Indiana’s open seat in the U.S. Senate. He is taking on Democratic candidate Dr. Valerie McCray and Libertarian candidate Andrew Horning in the November election for the seat opened up when incumbent Sen. Mike Braun decided to run for governor in the state.

-According to NBC News, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will get a speaking slot at the convention. DeSantis was one of the main opponents of Trump during the primary season, but endorsed Trump after dropping out of the race.

It is expected that former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who also opposed Trump in the primaries, will not get a speaking slot.

-According to ABC News, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will also be one of the speakers during the convention.

-According to the Washington Examiner, Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White will speak Thursday prior to Trump’s address at the convention.

-Model Amber Rose will speak at the convention, confirming that news on social media this week.

-Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman of the New York Times report that conservative commentator Tucker Carlson will get a “prime time speaking slot.”

The 2024 Republican National Convention is set to get underway in Milwaukee on July 15, and will culminate July 18 with Trump addressing the convention.