The fourth and final day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee takes place Thursday, with a highly anticipated speech from former President Donald Trump.

Trump's address Thursday evening will be the first time the former president will address the nation following an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Wednesday, Trump's running mate JD Vance took the stage at the convention in Fiserv Forum for the first time. During the 36-minute speech, Vance wove together the story of his rural upbringing with Trump’s successes in the business world in an effort to showcase how the two paths could merge together to form a strong basis for the campaign ahead.

“We love this country, and we are united to win,” he said. “My message to fellow Americans: Shouldn’t we be governed by a party who isn’t afraid to debate ideas and to come to the best solution?”

Thursday's theme will be “Make America Great Once Again,” with Trump laying out what his campaign calls his vision for “a new golden age for America.” In addition to Trump, the former president's son Eric Trump is also expected to address the convention Thursday.

Here’s what to expect on day four.

What time will the RNC start on Thursday?

According to the GOP’s schedule, festivities are expected to get underway at approximately 5:45 p.m. CT, with Trump’s speech likely running until at least 10:30 p.m.

Who will speak at the convention?

While the RNC has been releasing schedules at the beginning of each session day, several big names are expected to take the stage Thursday.

In addition to former President Trump, his son Eric Trump is also expected to address the convention on Thursday night.

The former president is expected to be introduced by Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also expected to speak during the convention’s final day.

Donald Trump Jr. directed his full ire at the administration of President Joe Biden, saying the Democratic party has lost respectability and that his father’s policies can restore the country to full power.

What is the theme for Thursday?

According to the campaign, the theme will be “Make America Great Once Again,” a play on the campaign slogan Trump has used in each of the last three presidential elections.

Trump is expected to expand on the party’s proposed policies on border security, with Trump promising extensive deportations of undocumented immigrants if he is elected to the White House. The former president has also promised to resume construction on a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

He has also pledged to enact tariffs on foreign goods to aid American companies in the world economic market, and to pursue tougher foreign policy initiatives to deter aggression abroad by countries like Iran.

He also has extensively discussed strengthening American support of Israel in their conflict with Hamas, while his running mate JD Vance has spoken out against continued financial support for Ukraine in their war against Russia.

