RNC 2024: Trump announces Ohio Sen. JD Vance as running mate

WATCH LIVE: You can watch all speeches from the floor of the Republican National Convention live in the player above, and on NBC 5 Chicago's 24/7 Streaming News channel. You can also find the latest headlines here.

Former President Donald Trump will formally receive his party’s nomination on Monday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, and it is also expected that his running mate will be formally introduced during the convention's first day.

Trump, who will be on the ballot for the third consecutive election cycle, is hoping to become just the second president to serve two non-consecutive terms, with former President Grover Cleveland winning elections in 1884 and 1892.

Speculation has continued for months on who Trump’s running mate would be in the 2024 election, and the former president made his announcement on TruthSocial Monday afternoon, selecting Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

According to NBC News, the selection will be made official shortly after Trump’s nomination is made official by convention delegates on Monday afternoon. The estimated time of the announcement will be around 3:30 p.m., according to NBC News.

Vance, who was elected to the Senate in 2023 and has become a fierce advocate for Trump’s policies, was one of four finalists for the role.

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley formally opened the convention with a moment of silence “to reflect on the terrible events that took place” in Pennsylvania on Saturday, “and to pray for the victims and their families.”

He came to prominence in 2016 when his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” was published, describing his background growing up in Ohio and the various economic problems his family was faced with as they lived in rural parts of the state.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who was elected to the Senate in 2011 after serving as the Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, was also considered a finalist. He previously ran for president in 2016, losing the nomination to Trump.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to NBC News, both Rubio and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum have been told they will not be Trump’s running mate in the 2024 election.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who also ran for president in the 2024 cycle, was named as a finalist.

Here's who is expected to speak at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

After the announcement is made, Trump is expected to appear before delegates in his first public appearance since an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Trump suffered a wound to his ear and was rushed to an area hospital, but was released and traveled to Milwaukee for the convention on Sunday night.

One person was killed and two others were critically injured in the shooting, which is being investigated by the FBI.