Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel

As former President Donald Trump takes the stage to round out the four-day Republican National Convention in Milwaukee Thursday, he'll deliver his first remarks since surviving an assassination attempt at a rally over the weekend.

But it won't be the speech he intended to give this week.

Trump has said the shooting attack that wounded his ear at a rally led him to change his RNC address, from what was going to be “a humdinger” made up largely of attacks on President Joe Biden to one more focused on bringing the country together.

“Honestly, it’s going to be a whole different speech now," Trump told the Washington Examiner.

Trump wrote the speech, and it is expected to be more personal than his usual comments, according to two people familiar with the planned remarks who were not authorized to speak publicly. He is also expected to lay out a stark contrast with the Democrats’ policies, according to one of the people.

His moment of survival has shaped the week. Speakers and delegates have repeatedly chanted “Fight, fight, fight!” in homage to Trump's words as he got to his feet and pumped his fist after Secret Service agents killed the gunman.

Trump appeared each of the first three days with a white bandage on his ear, covering a wound he sustained in the Saturday shooting. Some of his supporters have started sporting their own bandages on the convention floor.

Trump's wife, Melania, is expected to make her first appearance at the convention for the address.

The evening also will feature appearances and speeches from Trump's family and friends, including his son Eric Trump. Among the others scheduled to speak are pro wrestler Hulk Hogan, former Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson and lawyer Alina Habba, who represented Trump in some of the legal cases against him. Trump was convicted in May of 34 felony counts related to a criminal hush money scheme in New York.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The final day of the RNC comes after three days of notable speeches and performances, including most recently by Trump's newly announced running mate, JD Vance.

Here's what to expect:

What time will Trump speak at the RNC?

According to the GOP’s schedule, festivities are expected to get underway at approximately 5:45 p.m. CT, with Trump’s speech scheduled to begin at 9:09 p.m. CT.

How can you watch live?

NBC Chicago will again offer a live feed of speeches each day through Thursday in the player above, and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming channel.

In addition, viewers can also access expanded convention coverage via NBCChicago.com, Telemundochicago.com and their respective apps.

Streaming times include:

Thursday: 6-10 p.m. CT

Beginning at 8 p.m. CT Thursday, NBC 5 will also carry NBC News’ live primetime event coverage, featuring the evenings’ highlighted keynote speakers, interviews with prominent politicians and undecided voters, along with a look ahead to next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago and November’s eagerly-awaited presidential election.

Who else will speak at the convention Thursday?

In addition to Trump, a number of big names and performers are expected to take the stage Thursday.

His son Eric Trump is also expected to address the convention on Thursday night, along with celebrity appearances from Hulk Hogan, Kid Rock and more.

The former president is expected to be introduced by Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also expected to speak during the convention’s final day.

Here's the full speaker list and schedule:

SESSION TIME: 5:32 PM -10:31 PM CT

5:44PM – VIDEO

5:58PM – Senator Steve Daines (MT), Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee

6:02PM – Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-09), Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee

6:13PM – Diane Hendricks, Co-Founder of ABC Supply

6:25PM – Diane Evans

6:29PM – Linda McMahon, 25th Administrator of the Small Business Administration

6:33PM – VIDEO

6:34PM – Mike Pompeo, 70th United States Secretary of State

6:39PM – Pastor Lorenzo Sewell

6:51PM – John Nieporte - Head Golf Pro, Trump International.

6:55PM – Zach Witkoff, Son of Steve Witkoff

6:58PM – Steve Witkoff, Businessman and Developer

7:28PM – Tucker Carlson - Founder, Tucker Carlson Network

7:40PM – Carrie Ruiz - Golf General Manager, Trump National Doral

7:43PM – VIDEO

7:54PM – Hulk Hogan, Professional Entertainer and Wrestler

8:02PM – Annette Albright - Former School Teacher & Corrections Officer

8:12PM – Franklin Graham – President and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

8:32PM – VIDEO

8:35PM – Eric Trump

8:52PM – VIDEO

8:53PM – Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship

9:09PM – President Donald J. Trump

10:17PM Christopher Maccio, Opera Singer

(NOTE: Kid Rock is expected to perform at 9:03 p.m.)

Donald Trump Jr. directed his full ire at the administration of President Joe Biden, saying the Democratic party has lost respectability and that his father’s policies can restore the country to full power.

What is the theme for Thursday?

According to the campaign, the theme will be “Make America Great Once Again,” a play on the campaign slogan Trump has used in each of the last three presidential elections.

Trump is expected to expand on the party’s proposed policies on border security, with Trump promising extensive deportations of undocumented immigrants if he is elected to the White House. The former president has also promised to resume construction on a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

He has also pledged to enact tariffs on foreign goods to aid American companies in the world economic market, and to pursue tougher foreign policy initiatives to deter aggression abroad by countries like Iran.

He also has extensively discussed strengthening American support of Israel in their conflict with Hamas, while his running mate JD Vance has spoken out against continued financial support for Ukraine in their war against Russia.