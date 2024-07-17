Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel

Following speeches by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley on day two of the Republican National Convention, the event is set to to go on Wednesday for a third day with a highly anticipated speaker: JD Vance.

Earlier this week, former President Donald Trump announced the Ohio Senator was his pick for a running mate.

The full slate of speakers for day three is expected to be released later Wednesday morning.

Trump, who arrived in Wisconsin Sunday, is slated to speak at the convention Thursday, though he could make other appearances throughout the week.

The theme for the third day of the convention will be “Make America Strong Once Again,” according to the GOP.

Here’s a look at what we could see on Wednesday.

What time does the RNC reconvene Wednesday?

According to the GOP’s schedule, the third night of the convention will get underway at 5:45 p.m. CT, with speeches running through 10 p.m.

Who will speak at the convention?

The list of speakers has not yet been released, but one speech will be delivered by Vance, who was named Trump’s running mate during the first day of the convention on Monday.

Vance has served in the Senate since Jan. 2023, and has been one of Trump’s strongest allies during his 18 months in Washington. He came to prominence in 2016 when he penned the memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” and has since become a fierce critic of foreign interventions, including U.S. assistance in Ukraine.

He will likely draw on those themes during his remarks, and could potentially address prosecutions of Trump, which he has claimed are politically motivated.

How can you watch speeches live?

What is the theme for Wednesday’s speeches?

“Make America Strong Once Again” will be the overarching theme for the third day of the convention, with the Republican platform calling for overhauls of the U.S.’ foreign policy.

Planks of that platform include more domestic production of energy to rely less on foreign sources of fuel, restoring peace in Europe, and to boost military spending, according to the GOP.