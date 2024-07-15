Illinois Republican delegates call for unity, praise Trump as RNC begins

Illinois’ delegates to the Republican National Convention gathered Monday prior to the start of the RNC, echoing a message of unity and of support for former President Donald Trump as he prepared to accept the party’s nomination.

Illinois Rep. Mike Bost, who knocked off former State Senator Darren Bailey in a contested primary earlier this year, also called attention to the support Trump is receiving from Republicans and contrasted it with questions raised by Democrats about the prospects of President Joe Biden’s reelection bid.

“I know who our candidate is going to be,” he said. “They (Democrats) don’t have a clue. They don’t know whether their existing candidate is going to get there, or if they’re going to replace him.”

A morning breakfast for the Illinois delegation saw attendees gather before the nominating process officially took place. Prayers were offered in support of Trump, who was the target of an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Rep. Mary Miller sees the shooting as a galvanizing moment, and said that Trump’s willingness to continue after the attack is evidence of his approach to politics.

“He was put Americans first, and he has kept his promises,” she said.

Miller was the speaker who officially pledged Illinois’ 64 Republican delegates to Trump during the nominating process Monday at the Fiserv Forum.

Joining Trump on the ticket will be Ohio Sen. JD Vance, who was chosen as Trump’s running mate on Monday afternoon.

Vance, just 39 years of age, is a former US Marine who served in Iraq and attended Yale Law School. His Midwest roots were a big part of the reason Trump chose him for the role, citing his importance in battleground states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Vance’s age is also another reminder of the importance of the role of vice president, especially after the events of Saturday.

“The events of the other day bring a focus to how important it is to have a No. 2 who’s ready to take the job at any moment,” RNC member Richard Porter said. “With that level of seriousness, we have a nominee who will be ready to be president if the need arises.”

Vance and Trump are both expected to address the convention this week. Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, who is running for U.S. Senate, is also expected to speak, along with a variety of other high-profile officials.