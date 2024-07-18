Chicago police assist with security at RNC as DNC looms next month

Next month, crowds of people, politicians and protestors will make their way to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, and Chicago police officers are getting a taste this week of what security around a convention is like.

Members of the department are in Milwaukee assisting local law enforcement with the Republican National Convention, and they’re gaining critical experience before the eyes of the world are on Chicago in mid-August.

“We’re learning the drone system they’re using and the camera system they’re using,” said CPD Chief of the Bureau of Counterterrorism, Duane DeVries.

Chief DeVries said his officers have been training for the conventions for over a year, and they are used to protecting large-scale events.

“The security that has already been planned for over a year is the highest level it can be, so it’s not going to change,” Chief DeVries explained. “In Chicago, we do a lot of presidential visits, Obama lived in the city for a while, so we had a lot of contingencies in place for the rooftops at the time.”

Ultimately, the Secret Service is in charge of protecting the DNC, but Chicago Police will work in close collaboration. Illinois State Police and the Cook County Sheriff’s Department will also assist, along with a group from Milwaukee PD, returning the favor.

Chief DeVries said the community is also stepping up to help its law enforcement.

“The city has been amazing, the hotel association, the restaurant association,” he added. “They’ve opened up their doors to the officers to get food and shelter, so the city has come together to make it a good event.”

The final security perimeters will be announced on July 25. Residents who live near the United Center and McCormick Place, where DNC events will take place, will be impacted by security and street closures.