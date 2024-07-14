Biden orders security review of RNC plans after Trump assassination attempt

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of speeches Monday through Thursday from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, as well as coverage on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.

With the Republican National Convention set to begin Monday in Milwaukee, President Joe Biden has ordered a review of security measures following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Biden addressed the nation from the Roosevelt Room Sunday afternoon, calling the attempt on Trump’s life “contrary to everything we stand for as a nation.” He pledged a thorough review of the attack, and also said that security protocols around Trump would continue to be evaluated.

“I’ve directed the head of the Secret Service to review all security measures for the Republican National Convention,” he said.

The president was originally scheduled to travel to Austin on Monday, and Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to travel to Florida on Tuesday. Both appearances have been canceled in the wake of the shooting at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

Trump has said on social media that he will travel to Milwaukee Sunday for the start of the convention, and that he still plans to address delegates this week as Republicans gather to officially nominate him for the party’s presidential ticket.

“President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th president of the United States,” Trump advisers said in a statement.

A senior Republican official told NBC News that the shooting will not change the overall structure of the convention, including the planned announcement of Trump’s running mate.

Trump was injured Saturday afternoon when a suspect with a rifle opened fire, leaving the former president with a bloody ear. Trump was seen raising his fist toward the crowd as Secret Service agents rushed him from the stage.

The suspect shooter, identified as a 20-year-old Pennsylvania resident, was killed after the shooting. Another bystander was killed by gunfire, and two others were critically injured, according to officials.