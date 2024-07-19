WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will address the Republican National Convention on Thursday night, showcasing the continued influence of one of the GOP’s largest fundraisers.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, is expected to speak during the 7 p.m. hour at the convention, and his connections with billionaire Peter Thiel are extensive.

According to NPR and numerous other reports, Thiel bankrolled Hogan’s lawsuit against Gawker Media after they published a sex tape, which depicted the wrestler using racist language. The incident caused WWE to fire Hogan, and he filed suit against Gawker, claiming invasion of privacy, infringement of personality rights and infliction of emotional distress.

A jury found Gawker liable in the case and awarded Hogan more than $100 million in damages, prompting Gawker to file for bankruptcy protection.

Thiel is a significant fundraiser for Republican campaigns, including that of former President Donald Trump. He also has deep connections to Sen. JD Vance, who was chosen as Trump’s running mate this week. Thiel gave Vance a job at his investment firm, according to Mother Jones, and later donated millions of dollars to a SuperPAC backing Vance’s successful bid for Ohio’s Senate seat in 2022.

Thiel is far from alone in supporting Trump’s campaign, as fellow billionaire Elon Musk has announced significant donations to SuperPAC’s backing the former president. Former tech executive David Sacks also held a high-profile fundraiser for Trump, and spoke at the RNC this week, according to NPR.