Amazon Announces the Echo Look, a Camera That Keeps Track of Your Outfits
Amazon Announces the Echo Look, a Camera That Keeps Track of Your Outfits

It will also feature all of the other functions of the Echo Dot and standard Echo

    Amazon
    Amazon's Echo Look will take pictures of a person and their outfit, store the photos as well as have stylists give feedback and advice on the fashion.

    Amazon launched the Echo Look Wednesday, a new device that observes how users dress and offers fashion advice based on algorithms and technology, CNBC reported.

    The Echo Look is similar to Alexa, the voice-operated device that plays music, provides weather forecasts, traffic and news updates and more.

    The Look takes "full-length photos and short videos" with a computer-generated background blur and stores them in a companion app. Its "Style Check" service "combines machine learning algorithms with advice from fashion specialists," Amazon says.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 33 minutes ago
