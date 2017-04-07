Google Adds 'Fact-Check' Tool to Search Results

A new survey by Common Sense Media found that only 44 percent of children and teenagers were media literate enough to tell the differences between real news and fake news. NBC News report on ways parents and adult figures can help younger consumers sift through a fire hose of news on social media.

Google debuted a fact-checking tool for its search and news results Friday, amid mounting pressure on internet firms to police content it hosts online and criticism the company helps spread misinformation, CNBC reported.

The new functionality adds relevant "fact-check" tags to stories in Google News from services like PolitiFact and Snopes. The tag identifies pieces that had been established to be truthful.

The move follows similar action taken by social networking titan Facebook, which has also taken steps to tackle fake news content including its own fact checking tool which tells users who are about to post a link to an article, whether the claims in the article have been disputed.