A message informing visitors of a cyber attack is displayed on the NHS website on May 12, 2017 in London, England.

More than a dozen hospitals in England were targeted by ransomware Friday amid an apparent large-scale cyberattack that may have ensnared companies worldwide, including FedEx and Spain's largest telecom company, NBC News reported.

National Health Service England blamed a software known as Wanna Decryptor for infecting computers.

The IT systems of NHS sites were reportedly bombarded by pop-up messages Friday demanding such a ransom, and purported screenshots showed the cyber attacker asking for "$300 worth of bitcoin" — a form of digital currency — to be sent to a certain online address.

Sometimes, it works: Last year, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center forked over $17,000 to hackers who used ransomware.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday that the cyberattack is part of a wider international attack, according to the Associated Press.