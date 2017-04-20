Dwyane Wade, left, and Jimmy Butler met before the Bulls' Game 2 win over the Boston Celtics, and the team says that the meeting went a long way toward helping them win the game.

Before their victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, three of the Chicago Bulls’ biggest stars had an impromptu meeting, and it went a long way toward the team grabbing a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The three players that met before the game were Rajon Rondo, Jimmy Butler, and Dwyane Wade. Self-dubbed the “Three Alphas” before the season began, the trio ended up playing a huge role in the team’s stunning victory, combining for 55 points, 24 assists, and 21 rebounds in the victory.

“It was great, spending time with those guys,” Wade told CSN Chicago. ‘Listening to their basketball minds, all of us listening to each other’s mind and on the same page. People forget, we just got together. It doesn’t just happen. You gotta go through something for it to happen. The best thing is, we went through the adverse situation.”

The Bulls did go through plenty of drama during the regular season, and they came close to not even making the playoffs. With Rondo relegated to reserve duty through large chunks of the schedule, the Bulls ended up with a 41-41 record and got the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, drawing a matchup with the top-seeded Celtics in the first round.

Now, the Bulls hold a 2-0 series lead over the Celtics, and according to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, they have a 77 percent chance of winning the series.