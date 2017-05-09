Chicago Bulls point guard Rajon Rondo appeared on “Inside the NBA” on Monday night, and he made some waves as he talked about his former teammates with the Boston Celtics.

Three of those teammates, Kevin Garnett, Glen Davis, and Kendrick Perkins were in studio with Rondo, but one of the players that wasn’t was the subject of a barb from the point guard.

After being asked how he handled playing with the “Big Three” (Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen), Rondo said that it was easy to play with them, aside from “certain people wanting the ball.”

Here’s the clip (fast forward to the 2:00 mark):

“(Who wanted it) the most? Probably Ray,” Rondo said. “KG (Garnett) was the most unselfish, and it was easy working with those three guys. I had to take care of my shooters. I always made sure Ray got his shot in transition. These two guys ran the floor as hard as possible, and I’m passing back to Ray hoping he makes it because KG is going to hit the cuss button on me (if he doesn’t).”

Rondo’s comments about Allen’s desire for the ball did not go unnoticed by the guard, who responded with a Facebook image of him burying his shoulder into Rondo’s chin when the two were opponents in a game between the Celtics and Miami Heat:

Rondo also made waves when he said that he felt the Bulls would have swept the Celtics had he not broken his thumb in Game 2.