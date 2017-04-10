Rajon Rondo, who has played a key role in the Bulls' recent surge, is out with what the team is calling a "significant" wrist injury.

The Chicago Bulls are fighting tooth and nail for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but it sounds like they could be without one of their key pieces as they continue that push.

That key piece is point guard Rajon Rondo, who has missed the Bulls’ last two games and will be out again on Monday night with a wrist injury. The point guard, averaging 7.8 points and 6.7 assists per game in this first season with the Bulls, will be out against the Orlando Magic Monday, but that may not be the end of the story.

According to Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg, the wrist injury that Rondo is dealing with is “significant,” and there is doubt that he’ll be able to return to the lineup on Wednesday for the Bulls’ regular season, finale, which also puts his status for any potential playoff run into question.

Rondo’s ill health is unfortunate, as the team is pushing hard to try to grab the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls are currently tied with the Miami Heat for the eighth and final spot, and if they are able to win both of their games remaining on the schedule, then they would clinch a berth after missing the postseason a year ago.