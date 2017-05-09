The Chicago Bulls were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but one player believes that if he had not been injured, the result of the series would have been drastically different.

That player is Rajon Rondo, who suffered a broken thumb in Game 2 of the series. That win gave the Bulls a 2-0 series lead, but Rondo was unable to play for the remainder of the series as the Bulls lost four consecutive games and were eliminated from the postseason.

Appearing on “Inside the NBA” on Monday night, Rondo was asked by host Charles Barkley whether or not the Bulls would have swept the Celtics if he’d been able to stay on the court for the remainder of the series.

“Honestly, yeah,” Rondo said (fast forward to the 1:40 mark of the video):

Rondo did elaborate on his feelings about getting injured, and how he felt the team was performing before he was knocked out of the lineup.

“It was very frustrating, especially the way we were clicking at the time,” he said. “We had a good chemistry going and I thought we were making good adjustments in Games 1 and 2.”

Rondo could become a free agent at the end of the NBA season, as the Bulls hold a team option on his contract for next year. After being benched by Fred Hoiberg at the midpoint of the season, Rondo ultimately forced his way back into the mix, averaging 7.8 points and 6.7 assists per game for the season.