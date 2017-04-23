Rajon Rondo didn't even play against the Boston Celtics in Game 3 Friday, but his wallet is still a bit lighter after the NBA fined him $25,000 for his actions during the game.

Rondo, who sat on the bench in a very interesting short-sleeved suit for the game, raised some eyebrows when he appeared to try to trip Boston forward Jae Crowder during the game. Fans and commentators weren't the only ones who noticed either, as the NBA has decided to fine Rondo $25,000 for the incident.

Here is the play in question:

Rondo sat out the Game 3 loss after breaking his thumb during the Bulls' Game 2 victory over the Celtics. With his hand in a cast, there is no telling when he will be back in the mix, or if he'll return during the postseason, but he's still making waves even as he sits on the bench.