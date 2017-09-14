Monster Energy Cup points leader Martin Truex Jr. stopped by a snow-cone stand on Thursday to try out his signature desert treat. (Published 4 hours ago)

As part of the run-up to the start of the NASCAR Monster Energy Series playoffs, NBC is offering fans an opportunity to score a delicious treat while supporting their favorite drivers.

Fans hoping for some ice cold refreshment in the Windy City this weekend will be able to find the NASCAR on NBC snow cone truck at various locations throughout Chicago in honor of the upcoming race at Chicagoland Speedway, which will begin the 10-race playoff that will ultimately crown this year’s champion.

Top-seeded Martin Truex Jr. enjoyed a taste of his signature flavor, Peach Mango-Go, on Thursday, and you’ll be able to get a taste of it yourself at the following locations:

Friday:

Wrigley Field (Corner of Waveland and Sheffield)

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday:

Swap-O-Rama Flea Market (4100 S. Ashland Ave.)

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Chicagoland Speedway (Season Ticket Holder Party)

5 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Sunday:

Glendale Heights Oktoberfest and Car Show (101 E. Fullerton Ave. Glendale Heights, IL)

10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

The race is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at the Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet.