MLS Announces All-Star Game Opponent

The Chicago Fire will host the MLS All-Star Game at Soldier Field this summer, and players like Bastian Schweinsteiger could be on the field when they take on the Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid.

The MLS All-Star Game will make its way to Soldier Field this summer, and on Saturday the league announced which world powerhouse team will come to America to take on the best players that the league has to offer.

When the two sides square off on August 2 at the venerable stadium, the MLS All-Stars will take on Real Madrid, a La Liga squad that has won a total of 32 titles in that league:

They’ve also won 11 UEFA Champions League titles, a record, and are widely considered to be one of the best European teams in the history of soccer.

The fact that Real Madrid is coming to the United States is remarkable, because they will be the first team from La Liga to ever take part in the MLS All-Star Game. A slew of English teams, including Chelsea (who played in Chicago for the 2006 All-Star Game) and Arsenal have played in the game, and the Serie-A league in Italy and the Bundesliga in Germany have also sent representatives to compete.

In the last MLS All-Star Game played in Chicago, the All-Stars took down Chelsea in a 1-0 triumph at Toyota Park, as Houston Dynamo star Dwyane De Rosario scoring the lone goal in the 70th minute of the contest.

Tickets for the game are on sale through the Fire website.