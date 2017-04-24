Isaiah Canaan helped drive a Bulls rally in Game 4 Sunday, and he'll be tasked with doing that again as he will start in Game 5 of the team's series against the Boston Celtics.

The Chicago Bulls will head back to Boston for Game 5 of their series with the Celtics, and when they take the court at TD Garden, they will have a new starting point guard.

According to head coach Fred Hoiberg, Isaiah Canaan will start Game 5 of the series, replacing Jerian Grant at the position. Grant had been starting at the point guard spot instead of Rajon Rondo, who fractured his thumb in Game 2 of the series, but after two straight games of ineffective and sloppy play, Hoiberg has tapped Canaan to take his place.

In Game 4 of the series on Sunday night, Canaan saw his first action of the postseason, scoring 13 points and dishing out three assists in 34 minutes off the bench. He played a pivotal role in the Bulls’ third quarter comeback attempt, taking a charge and burying a three-pointer at the apex of the run as the Bulls seized momentum in the game.

According to WLS AM’s Jeff Mangurten, Canaan will be the 13th different starter that the Bulls have used this season, as he did not start a single regular season game for the team.

The Bulls also got a bit of good news on the injury front on Monday, as Rondo had his cast removed and replaced with a splint on his injured hand. Hoiberg did say that Rondo will not be available in Game 5, but he did not rule him out for Game 6 in Chicago or, if necessary, Game 7 back in Boston.

The Bulls will next take the court on Wednesday night when they return to Boston, where they won the first two games of their series with the Celtics. Game 6 will then take place on Friday night back at the United Center.