Illinois to Face DePaul for First Time in 60 Years: Reports

Jalen Coleman-Lands (left) and Levi Cook will square off when Illinois and DePaul battle on the court for the first time in 60 years.

For the first time in 60 years, two of the most storied basketball programs in the state of Illinois will go head-to-head on the court in the 2017 Gavitt Tipoff Games, according to reports.

According to reports from the Chicago Tribune and CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, the University of Illinois and DePaul University will square off in a game on Nov. 17 in Champaign. The Fighting Illini, who hold a 7-2 record in their all-time series against the Blue Demons, will be hosting the first game between the schools since 1957.

The Tribune also reported that another Illinois school will also be participating in the competition, as Northwestern will host Creighton at Allstate Arena.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games series began back in 2015, and pits the Big Ten against the Big East. The conferences play a total of eight games a year, and they have tied at four wins apiece in each of the two years that the competition has been held thus far.

DePaul has played in the competition in both years thus far, losing to Penn State and Rutgers. Illinois has only played once, losing to Providence in a road game in 2015, and Northwestern is also 0-1, losing to Butler in a tough road tilt last season.

All games held at Big East arenas are broadcast on FS1, and all games in Big Ten arenas will be televised on either Big Ten Network or ESPN.