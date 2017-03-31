Jerry Krause, the former general manager of the Chicago Bulls, has reportedly been inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Above, Krause is pictured at the 2001 Draft Lottery in Secaucus, N.J.

Less than two weeks after he died, the architect of the 1990’s-era Chicago Bulls has reportedly been inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, former Bulls General Manager Jerry Krause has been inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of its 2017 induction class. Krause, who passed away on March 21 at the age of 77, will go into the Hall as a member of the contributor category, according to Johnson’s report.

Krause, who was hired as the G.M. of the Bulls in 1985, was responsible for acquiring many of the talented players that led to the Bulls’ success, including Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, and Dennis Rodman. The Bulls ended up winning six championships in eight seasons under his leadership, making him arguably the most successful executive in Chicago sports history.

Unfortunately for Krause, his reputation was tarnished slightly by the bad relationships he had with head coach Phil Jackson and star player Michael Jordan. Both were openly critical of Krause’s management of the team, but the trio managed to work well enough together to become the most endearing dynasty in the history of the city.

The full list of Hall of Fame inductees will officially be announced on Saturday. Former NBA stars like Tracy McGrady and Chris Webber are among those eligible, as are Kansas head coach Bill Self and former WNBA star Rebecca Lobo.