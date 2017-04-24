Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald has done a remarkable job in building a strong program in Evanston, and he reportedly is a richer man today because of his success.

According to a report from ESPN’s Brett McMurphy, both men’s basketball coach Chris Collins and football head coach Pat Fitzgerald have earned extensions from the school. Collins’ new deal will keep him in Evanston through the 2024-25 season, and Fitzgerald’s new contract will keep him on campus for at least 10 more seasons.

Collins and the Wildcats made history this season, becoming the first men’s basketball team in school history to reach the NCAA tournament. They ended up beating Vanderbilt in their first round game before being knocked off by top-seeded Gonzaga in the second round. Even still, Northwestern went 24-12, setting a school record for victories in a season.

Meanwhile, Fitzgerald and his squad have had great success on the gridiron, making bowl games in each of the last two years and in seven of the seasons that the head coach has been at the helm. They ended up winning just their third bowl game in school history this last season, beating Pittsburgh in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.