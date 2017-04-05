The Chicago Bulls were thinking that they would be without Dwyane Wade for the remainder of the regular season when he suffered an elbow injury in mid-March, but that timeline has apparently changed.

According to a report from Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago, Wade is planning to return to the Bulls’ lineup on Saturday when they take on the Brooklyn Nets.

Wade, who has missed the Bulls’ last 10 games with the injury, was originally projected to be out for the remainder of the regular season by the Bulls when he sustained the broken elbow in Chicago’s loss to Memphis on March 15.

During Wade’s absence, the Bulls have fought and clawed their way back into the Eastern Conference playoff race, where they currently hold the seventh seed even after a loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. They’ve gone 6-4 without Wade, and they’ll have at least one more game before he returns, as they’ll play the Philadelphia 76’ers on Thursday night.

In 57 games this season, Wade is averaging 18.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Bulls, whose record currently sits at 38-40 on the season. Wade is also averaging 3.9 assists per game in his first season in Chicago, where he signed as a free agent in 2016 after a long career with the Miami Heat.