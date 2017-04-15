The Chicago Wolves, seen here the last time the team won the Calder Cup in 2008, clinched the Central Division championship with a win on Saturday night and will kick off the playoffs against Charlotte later this week.

For the sixth time since joining the AHL, the Chicago Wolves have captured a division championship, as they beat the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday night.

With the victory, the Wolves wrapped up the division title and home ice advantage in the Calder Cup playoffs, which will get underway on Thursday night when they take on the Checkers in Game 1 of their series in Charlotte.

The Wolves clinched the title thanks to an overtime goal by Andrew Agozzino, as the winger fired home a shot with just over a minute to go in the extra session to clinch the victory and the division crown.

"We battled back," Wolves head coach Craig Berube told media after the game. "Any time you can get home-ice advantage, it's important and our record at home speaks for itself. We're a good hockey team, but so is the team we're going to play."

The Wolves are indeed a strong team at home, winning 27 games on home ice this season. As a result of that strong play, they'll get to play Games 3, 4, and 5 at Allstate Arena in the best-of-five series, and the team will hope that the home-cooking will help them take a step toward their first Calder Cup Final appearance since the 2007-08 season.