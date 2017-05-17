After spending the last four seasons as the AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues, the Chicago Wolves will have a new partner for the upcoming season, and it’s a history-making union.

According to a release issued by the team, the Wolves will be the first ever AHL affiliate of the brand new Vegas Golden Knights, who will begin their first NHL season this fall.

“American Hockey League affiliates play a significant role in the success of all NHL clubs and we are proud to have the Chicago Wolves as our first in team history,” Golden Knights G.M. George McPhee said in a statement. “Chicago is without question one of the strongest, most passionate hockey communities in North America. This is a relationship that we truly believe will be mutually beneficial.”

The Wolves will have to go through a process of shedding contracts and prospects as part of the transition, but even with the obstacles facing the change, the team is still excited.

“If you look at George McPhee’s history, he has always been a general manager who believes that winning is an important part of developing players,” Wolves owner Don Levin said in a statement.

As of now, the Blues do not have an AHL affiliate in place, and according to reports, they will still be able to assign players to the Wolves while they go through the process of finding a new partner.

In their final season as the Blues’ affiliate, the Wolves won the Central Division and reached the second round of the Calder Cup playoffs before they were eliminated by the Grand Rapids Griffins.