The Cubs Trophy Tour kicked off in Chicago Friday before traveling throughout the Midwest to show off the team’s new World Series Championship hardware. Lauren Jiggetts reports. (Published Friday, Dec. 9, 2016)

Heads up, Chicago Cubs fans. The team's championship trophy tour heads to the suburbs this weekend.

If you missed your chance to grab a selfie with this gleaming proof of the Cubs' curse-killing World Series win, your next chance comes Saturday in Naperville and Sunday in Freeport and Rockford.

Schaumburg gets its chance on Monday before the trophy takes a break ahead of the Cubs Convention.

"We're excited to share our cherished trophy with fans this offseason as we celebrate such a historic World Series Championship," said Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts. "This year's World Championship team is unparalleled, and so are our fans. We can't wait for them to experience the joy of seeing this piece of history in person."

Fans will get the opportunity to take photos with the 2016 World Series Trophy from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Naperville City Hall, 400 S. Eagle St.

The next stop is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Masonic Temple, 305 W. Stephenson St., in Freeport, then from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Rockford IceHogs vs. Chicago Wolves game at the BMO Harris Bank Center main concourse in Rockford.

The trophy then heads to the main level of the Prairie Center for the Arts Lecture Hall, 201 Schaumburg Ct., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

Last month the trophy made stops at the Cubs team store on Michigan Avenue, Chicago City Hall and the United Center, among other public sightings.

Fans can look for the #CubsTrophyTour hashtag on Twitter and online at www.cubs.com/trophytour to see a tentative schedule and more information about the trophy.