The Chicago Bulls will be looking for revenge against the Nets, who beat them last week to keep them from clinching a playoff berth.

After missing the playoffs last season, the Chicago Bulls could make a return trip to the postseason on Wednesday, and they’ll have their destiny in their own hands.

The Bulls will take the court against the Brooklyn Nets at the United Center, and their path to clinching a playoff spot is pretty simple: beat a shorthanded Nets team that will be resting several of its key players, and they’re in.

If the Bulls were to lose the game against the Nets, they still would be able to potentially get into the postseason. If the Miami Heat lose their game against the Washington Wizards, then the Bulls would clinch a playoff spot, as they currently own the tiebreaker over the Heat thanks to their victory in the season series against the team.

Aside from their playoff spot, the Bulls could also impact where they finish in terms of the Eastern Conference standings. If the Bulls win and the Indiana Pacers lose in their game against the Atlanta Hawks, then the Bulls would leapfrog the Pacers and would finish in seventh in the East, likely setting up a first round matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

If the Pacers win, then the Bulls could do no better than the eighth spot, and that would likely mean a matchup with the Boston Celtics, who need a win Wednesday to clinch the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

All games involving the Bulls’ playoff seeding will tip off at 7 p.m.