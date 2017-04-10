Jimmy Butler and the Bulls could clinch a playoff spot Monday, but they need to win and get some help in order to do it.

The Chicago Bulls won’t be able to salvage a winning record out of what has been a tough season, but they can still make the playoffs, and they could clinch a berth as early as Monday night.

In order to reach the postseason, the Bulls would need to win their game against the Orlando Magic, which tips at 7:00 p.m., but they would also need some help from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers will start a game at 6:30 p.m. against the Miami Heat, with whom the Bulls are currently tied in the Eastern Conference standings. If the Cavaliers can beat the Heat, and the Bulls can defeat the Magic, then the Bulls would guarantee themselves a playoff spot and would be back in the postseason after missing it a year ago.

Unfortunately for the Bulls, the Cavaliers will be without two of their most important players when they take the floor in Miami. LeBron James, who is dealing with a calf issue, and Kyrie Irving, who is dealing with tendinitis in his knee, will both be out of the lineup when Cleveland takes the floor, and while that hurts the Cavaliers’ chances of fending off the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the East, it also makes it more possible for Miami to beat them and keep their playoff hopes alive.

If the Bulls and Heat end up tied in the standings at the end of the season, then the Bulls would reach the postseason based on winning the regular season series against Miami.

Even if the Heat win and the Bulls lose on Monday, the Bulls could still get into the postseason. The Heat will be playing the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, and if they were to lose to the Wizards in this scenario, then the Bulls could still reach the postseason if they are able to beat the Brooklyn Nets in their finale Wednesday night.