NBA Announces Bulls-Celtics Game 5 Start Time

The Chicago Bulls will try to take the series lead back when they take on the Boston Celtics in Game 5 on Wednesday night, and we now know when the game will get underway in Boston.

Thanks to the Golden State Warriors’ victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Bulls’ game against the Celtics got bumped into the second primetime slot for Wednesday night, and tip-off is now scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on TNT.

If the Warriors had ended up losing the game, the Bulls would have started a half-hour earlier, to accommodate the game, but that won’t be necessary as the Warriors ended up sweeping the Blazers.

The Bulls had a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series after the first two games in Boston, but the Celtics ended up storming back and picking up two wins of their own at the United Center. Neither team has won on their home floor in the series, and the Bulls will hope to continue that trend when they travel back to Boston for Game 3.

Unfortunately for the Bulls, they still will be without Rajon Rondo, who is dealing with a broken thumb on his right hand. Fred Hoiberg made a lineup change for Wednesday’s game, with Isaiah Canaan now starting at point guard instead of Jerian Grant.