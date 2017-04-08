The Chicago Bulls could clinch a playoff spot on Saturday if they win and get some help from two other NBA teams.

The Chicago Bulls are still a game below .500 and fighting for a playoff spot, but if things break the right way for them, they could clinch a berth in the postseason as early as Saturday night.

As things stand right now, the Bulls are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, tied with the Indiana Pacers and a game ahead of the Miami Heat in the playoff hunt. The Bulls are in seventh by virtue of holding tiebreakers over the Pacers and Heat, thanks to winning the season series against both teams in the current campaign.

As a result, the Bulls can clinch a playoff spot on Saturday night, but only if three specific events take place.

First, the Bulls have to beat the lowly Brooklyn Nets, who are currently the worst team in the NBA by a country mile. The Nets have already sewn up the worst record in the NBA this season, and they’ll have the best odds of picking with the number one overall selection at this summer’s NBA Draft.

If the Bulls are able to take care of their own business, they would then need some help from two other teams. The Heat take the court at 6:00 p.m. Central time against the playoff-bound Washington Wizards, and the Bulls will need the Heat to lose in order for the clinching scenario to stay in effect.

Finally, the Milwaukee Bucks would need to win for the Bulls as well, as the Bucks are playing the awful Philadelphia 76’ers in a road tilt Saturday night. If the Bucks win, they would guarantee that they would finish ahead of the Bulls, Pacers, and Heat in the standings and remove themselves from any potential tiebreakers involving the three other teams.

If all three of those games go in that direction, then the Bulls will clinch a playoff spot and will be back in the postseason after missing it after the 2015-16 season.

Tip-off for the Bulls’ game against the Brooklyn Nets is scheduled for 4:00 p.m.