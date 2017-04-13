Jimmy Butler and the Chicago Bulls will get their series going against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night.

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and the team released their full first round schedule for the series.

The action will get started on Sunday evening, as the Bulls will head to Beantown to take on the Celtics beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The first four games of the series will all be available locally on Comcast SportsNet Chicago, and all four games will be available for streaming as well through the network’s website.

Here is the full schedule, including national television availability for those outside of the Chicago area.

Sun., Apr. 16 - Game 1: Bulls vs. Celtics 5:30 p.m. CSN/TNT

Tues., Apr. 18 -Game 2: Bulls vs. Celtics 7:00 p.m. CSN/TNT

Fri., Apr. 21 -Game 3: Celtics vs. Bulls 6:00 p.m. CSN/ESPN

Sun., Apr. 23 -Game 4: Celtics vs. Bulls 5:30 p.m. CSN/TNT

Wed., Apr. 26 - Game 5: Bulls vs. Celtics TBD

Fri., Apr. 28 -Game 6: Celtics vs. Bulls TBD

Sun., Apr. 30 - Game 7: Bulls vs. Celtics TBD

*Games 5-7 if necessary

Bulls fans attending Games 3, 4, and 6 at the United Center are being encouraged to wear red as part of the team’s “See Red” campaign.

The Bulls, the number eight seed in the Eastern Conference, will be in for a tough test against the top-seeded Celtics, who boast a slew of quality players including Isaiah Thomas.