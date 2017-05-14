Whitney Wandland, the captain of the Chicago Bulls' dance team the Luvabulls, competed in the Miss USA pageant on Sunday night, and she came extremely close to winning it all.

Unfortunately for Miss Illinois, she wasn't able to win it all, as she wasn't able to make the final three contestants at the end of the show.

Wandland, who works at a real estate investment firm in Chicago, has danced with the Luvabulls for four seasons, and the Bulls wished her luck in the pageant on Sunday night:

According to her bio on the Miss USA website, Wandland, a Chicago-native, is passionate about advocating for children and families who have been affected by gun violence.

Miss District of Columbia ended up winning the competition, which was held in Las Vegas. Miss Minnesota and Miss New Jersey ended up rounding out the top three at the end of the show.