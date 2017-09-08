Chicago Bulls point guard Cameron Payne underwent successful surgery this week to repair a broken bone in his right foot, team doctors announced Friday.

According to the Bulls, Payne will be in a splint for 7-10 days, and then will be in a walking boot for 6-8 weeks. He is expected to be back on the floor in three to four months, according to team doctors.

Payne, acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a trade that sent Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott out of town, broke the bone in July, and team doctors ordered him to rest the injury. When the healing process took longer than expected, the team opted for surgery.

This is the third time that Payne has broken the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. He broke the bone before the start of the 2016-17 season, and then broke the bone again just before the campaign was set to begin. He didn’t end up playing until Jan. 7 because of the injury a season ago.