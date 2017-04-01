Bastian Schweinsteiger Scores in 1st Game With Chicago Fire

Bastian Schweinsteiger #31 of Chicago Fire is congratulated by David Accam #11 and Joao Meira #66 after scoring a goal in the first half against the Montreal Impact during an MLS match at Toyota Park on April 1, 2017 in Bridgeview, Illinois.

It has been quite a while since the Chicago Fire have landed a big name free agent, but it didn’t take very long for Bastian Schweinsteiger to make an impact in his new uniform.

Just 16 minutes into Saturday’s match against the Montreal Impact, Schweinsteiger got open in the box, put his head on a crossing pass from David Accam, and knocked it just under the crossbar and into the net to give the Fire a 1-0 lead:

The goal was the first of Schweinsteiger’s Fire career, as the German national makes the transition from the English Premier League to the MLS.

Schweinsteiger was introduced to media this week after signing a big-money deal to join the Fire, and he’ll be hoping to help lift the team up from the bottom-dwelling finishes that they’ve had in recent seasons.

Saturday’s match is the first of a three-game homestand for the Fire, who will welcome Columbus to Toyota Park next week.