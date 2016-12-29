A water main break flooded a busy roadway on Chicago’s Northwest Side early Thursday morning.

Fire officials said they started receiving calls around 3 a.m. from homeowners in the residential area of the 3900 block of North Harlem Avenue reporting the flooding.

Water flooded approximately a quarter-mile stretch of Harlem Avenue just south of Irving Park Road due to the break, fire officials said. Several surrounding driveways, including the Belmont Heights neighborhood fire department’s driveway, officials said.

Multiple vehicles were seen trying to drive through the flooding, but officials urged it was best to avoid the area. Although the roadway is passable, it is expected to get worse as traffic picks up.

Check back for more on this developing story.