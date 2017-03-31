Stanley Cup Visits Chicago Ahead of Playoffs

Fans pose with the Stanley Cup during the 2016 NHL Draft on June 25, 2016. (Photo by Jen Fuller/Getty Images)

Ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the cup itself is making the rounds in Chicago.

The cup made Friday morning stops at the Hotel Lincoln rooftop and Navy Pier before stopping at Gino's East for lunch.

Fans can make plans to see the "oldest trophy competed for by professional athletes in North America" from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Millennium Park, then from 1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m. at Timothy O'Tooles, 622 N. Franklin.

Here's hoping Chicago will see the Stanley Cup again in another capacity at the end of the playoffs!

Until then, head to NBC Sports for the playoffs schedule and to watch live.