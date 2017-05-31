Racial Slur Painted on Gate at LeBron James' LA Home: Police

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during a game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on March 4, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

A gate at the Los Angeles home of NBA star LeBron James was vandalized with a racial slur, according to Los Angeles police.

The LAPD says the slur was painted over Wednesday morning. The department responded to the home at about 7 a.m. PT, but it was not immediately clear when the language was painted on the gate.

A source familiar with the case told NBC News the "n-word" was spray-painted on the driveway gate.

Details about the investigation at the four-time league MVP's Brentwood mansion were not immediately available. No arrests were reported early Wednesday, but authorities will likely check security camera video in the area to identify the perpetrator.

James is set to play in the NBA Finals, which begin Thursday between his Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors.

James purchased the 9,440-square-foot home in 2015, according to the Los Angeles Times.

